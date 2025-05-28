IPL 2023: Young Guns Shine Amidst Veteran Struggles

The IPL 2023 season was marked by contrasting fortunes on the field, highlighted by a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned missteps. Among the standout performers, young batting talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi captured attention with his record-breaking achievements at just 14 years old.

Meanwhile, established teams like the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders found themselves faltering, unable to maintain their winning ways. Despite initial struggles, the Mumbai Indians demonstrated their resilience, roaring back to contention with a series of impressive victories.

As the league unfolded, Rishabh Pant emerged with a critical performance, although his team, the Lucknow Super Giants, ultimately fell short of advancing. In contrast, Shreyas Iyer's leadership saw the Punjab Kings finish the season on a high, surprising many with their competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)