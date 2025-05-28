NBA Africa and Opportunity International Open New Basketball Court in Nairobi

On Tuesday, May 27, NBA Africa and Opportunity International took a significant step toward empowering youth through sport and education with the unveiling of a brand-new outdoor basketball court at Loiswell Academy in Nairobi, Kenya. This initiative, a joint effort between the National Basketball Association’s African operations and the global nonprofit, is part of NBA Africa’s larger ambition to construct 1,000 basketball courts across the African continent over the next decade.

A Day of Celebration and Sport

The unveiling event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by a distinguished group of stakeholders and community leaders. Michael Finley, NBA Kenya Country Operations Lead, presided over the event alongside Ken Wathome, a member of Opportunity International’s Board of Directors; Randy Kurtz, Executive Vice President for International Programs and Capital Solutions at Opportunity International; and Lois Mbugua, the visionary founder and director of Loiswell Academy. Adding star power to the occasion was Hasheem Thabeet, a former NBA player and Tanzanian native, who inspired attendees with his presence and participation.

Following the formal ceremony, the court came alive with energy as 100 boys and girls aged 16 and under participated in a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic. The clinic, designed to teach foundational basketball skills while fostering teamwork, discipline, and confidence, was led by experienced coaches and trainers. It offered a rare opportunity for young athletes from underserved communities to engage with professional-level training in a supportive environment.

A Broader Vision for Africa’s Youth

This new facility in Nairobi follows closely on the heels of another court inauguration held the previous week in Nyamata, Rwanda, at Highland School. Both projects reflect a growing momentum behind NBA Africa’s mission to promote youth development, education, and social cohesion through the power of basketball.

“The new court at Loiswell Academy isn’t just a place to play,” said Michael Finley. “It’s a symbol of opportunity, growth, and community empowerment. By partnering with Opportunity International, we’re combining sport with resources that can help lift communities out of poverty.”

Opportunity International, which provides financial services, training, and support to millions of individuals living in poverty, sees the partnership as a strategic extension of its mission. “We believe in holistic development,” said Randy Kurtz. “By investing in infrastructure like basketball courts, we provide more than recreation—we create platforms for mentoring, education, and lifelong success.”

Strengthening the Community

For Lois Mbugua, founder of the host school, the event marked a milestone in the institution’s journey. “This court will have a transformative impact on our students and the surrounding community. It’s about more than just sports; it’s about nurturing dreams, encouraging discipline, and building a strong, united community,” she said.

Hasheem Thabeet, who has long advocated for youth sports development in Africa, shared his excitement about the project: “I know firsthand how basketball can change lives. I’m here today because I had people believe in me, and I want to pay that forward.”

The Road Ahead

With these two courts now complete, NBA Africa is making good on its ambitious plan to build 1,000 courts throughout Africa. The initiative is not just about providing infrastructure—it also includes training programs, youth leagues like Jr. NBA, and community engagement events aimed at nurturing both athletic and personal development.

The project complements the NBA's broader strategy on the continent, which includes the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and youth empowerment programs such as Basketball Without Borders Africa. Together with committed partners like Opportunity International, NBA Africa is sowing the seeds for a future where sport serves as a catalyst for education, health, and economic opportunity.

As more courts like the one at Loiswell Academy take shape, the initiative will continue to unlock potential, transform lives, and redefine what’s possible for the next generation of African youth.