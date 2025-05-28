Left Menu

Arsenal's Three-Year Quest for Silverware: Thierry Henry's Take

Thierry Henry, Arsenal's record goalscorer, claims the team should have won more trophies given their recent form. Despite finishing as Premier League runners-up thrice and reaching several cup semifinals, the club has only one FA Cup victory since 2019 under Mikel Arteta's leadership.

Arsenal, under former midfielder Mikel Arteta, has shown significant improvement since he took the helm in 2019. However, despite their impressive performances, they've secured just one major trophy - the FA Cup in 2020 - which has sparked discussions about their trophy drought.

The team was runners-up in the Premier League three times consecutively, often challenging top teams like Manchester City and Liverpool. Though they reached critical stages in the Champions League and League Cup, they failed to clinch victory, adding to the frustration of fans and former players alike.

Thierry Henry, a former captain and Arsenal's top goalscorer, expressed understanding of the scrutiny surrounding the team. While acknowledging the rebuilding phase under Arteta, he emphasized the necessity for Arsenal to start competing for and winning trophies, drawing comparisons with clubs like Manchester United, who, despite struggles, have won multiple titles in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

