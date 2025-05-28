Left Menu

Security Tightens Amidst IPL Clash in Conflict's Wake

The Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will proceed as planned despite security concerns following a recent India-Pakistan conflict. Extensive security measures are in place at Mullanpur stadium, with a significant police presence to ensure the safety of attendees. Mock drills for emergency preparedness will take place across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:05 IST
The Indian Premier League's Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches are still set to proceed despite escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Recent conflicts had led to a temporary suspension of the tournament and adjustments to the schedule. Mullanpur is now poised to host key games this week.

Punjab Police have confirmed that substantial security measures are being deployed, including the positioning of over 2,500 personnel and 65 Gazetted officers around the stadium. Arpit Shukla, the Special DGP for Law and Order, emphasized the commitment to maintaining safety and security during the event.

In light of the recent conflict, India is also ramping up civil defense preparedness through mock drills in multiple states. This move aims to ensure public safety and readiness in case of emergencies, with Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir participating in these crucial exercises.

