Left Menu

Arbeloa Steps Up: Real Madrid Legend Supports Next Generation

Former defender Álvaro Arbeloa has taken over as coach of Real Madrid's 'B' team, succeeding Raúl González. Arbeloa brings a rich legacy as a player and coach to the role, having achieved significant success with Madrid's youth squads. His illustrious career includes two Champions League wins with the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:08 IST
Arbeloa Steps Up: Real Madrid Legend Supports Next Generation
  • Country:
  • Spain

Álvaro Arbeloa, a former defender and iconic figure in Spanish football, is stepping into the role of coach for Real Madrid's 'B' team, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement follows Raúl González's decision to step down after a seven-year tenure coaching Madrid's youth academy. Arbeloa has been involved in coaching Madrid's youth since 2020, including leading the under-19 squad to a treble victory in the 2022-23 season.

Throughout his tenure as a player, Arbeloa made significant contributions to Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, earning numerous titles including the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012. He played a vital role in the first team after transitioning from Liverpool, with his career in Madrid marked by 238 appearances and various honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025