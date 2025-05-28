Arbeloa Steps Up: Real Madrid Legend Supports Next Generation

Álvaro Arbeloa, a former defender and iconic figure in Spanish football, is stepping into the role of coach for Real Madrid's 'B' team, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement follows Raúl González's decision to step down after a seven-year tenure coaching Madrid's youth academy. Arbeloa has been involved in coaching Madrid's youth since 2020, including leading the under-19 squad to a treble victory in the 2022-23 season.

Throughout his tenure as a player, Arbeloa made significant contributions to Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, earning numerous titles including the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012. He played a vital role in the first team after transitioning from Liverpool, with his career in Madrid marked by 238 appearances and various honors.

