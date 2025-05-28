Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Advances in Thrilling French Open Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Fabian Marozsan in a gripping match at the French Open. Despite a second-set loss, Alcaraz bounced back to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. The Spaniard aims for a fifth Grand Slam title, showcasing his skill and determination on the clay courts of Paris.

Updated: 28-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:14 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz successfully advanced to the third round of the French Open with a hard-fought victory against unseeded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan. Despite facing challenges during the match, the defending champion secured the win with set scores of 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Alcaraz, reflecting on his performance, noted the aggressive play from Marozsan in the second set, which made the contest tougher. However, the 22-year-old Spaniard maintained his composure to regain control in the subsequent sets, delighting spectators with his dynamic gameplay.

After an intense showdown on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Alcaraz's tactical prowess and tenacity set him up for a potential clash with either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Damir Dzumhur. With this victory, Alcaraz keeps his aspirations of securing a fifth Grand Slam title alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

