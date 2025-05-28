Iga Swiatek's Dominance Continues: Defeats Emma Raducanu at French Open

Iga Swiatek of Poland continued her impressive form at the French Open by defeating British Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu. With a commanding 6-1 6-2 victory in the second round, Swiatek extended her winning streak in Paris to an astounding 23 matches.

The world number five is on the verge of making history, as she seeks to become the first woman in the professional era to clinch four consecutive French Open titles since 1968. In her five encounters against Raducanu, Swiatek has consistently triumphed in straight sets, asserting her dominance on the clay courts.

Despite some early unforced errors, Swiatek quickly regained control, breaking Raducanu twice in the opening set. Although Raducanu had moments of opportunity in the second set, Swiatek's relentless pressure proved too much, culminating in a spectacular backhand line shot to secure her second match point and victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)