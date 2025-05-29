Charlie Woods' First Major Win: A Rising Star in Junior Golf

Charlie Woods, the teenage son of golf legend Tiger Woods, captured his first American Junior Golf Association title on Wednesday. He secured a three-shot victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida, underscoring his potential as a formidable player in junior golf circles.

Woods entered the final round trailing overnight leader Luke Colton by one shot but showcased his skill with a six-under-par 66, totaling 15 under for the tournament. His final round, featuring eight birdies and two bogeys, included a stunning five-hole streak, grabbing the lead and solidifying his win.

Previously, Woods' best AJGA finish had been 25th place. He has also competed alongside his father in the PNC Championship, securing second place twice. As Tiger Woods continues to recover from surgery, Charlie steps into the spotlight, marking his path in the golfing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)