Left Menu

Charlie Woods' First Major Win: A Rising Star in Junior Golf

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, clinched his first AJGA win at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, overcoming a strong field with a final round of 66. This marks a significant milestone in his early golf career, showing promise to follow in his father's legendary footsteps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:04 IST
Charlie Woods' First Major Win: A Rising Star in Junior Golf

Charlie Woods, the teenage son of golf legend Tiger Woods, captured his first American Junior Golf Association title on Wednesday. He secured a three-shot victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida, underscoring his potential as a formidable player in junior golf circles.

Woods entered the final round trailing overnight leader Luke Colton by one shot but showcased his skill with a six-under-par 66, totaling 15 under for the tournament. His final round, featuring eight birdies and two bogeys, included a stunning five-hole streak, grabbing the lead and solidifying his win.

Previously, Woods' best AJGA finish had been 25th place. He has also competed alongside his father in the PNC Championship, securing second place twice. As Tiger Woods continues to recover from surgery, Charlie steps into the spotlight, marking his path in the golfing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025