RCB Eyes Top Two Finish After Triumphant Win Against LSG

RCB's captain, Rajat Patidar, underlines the importance of securing a spot in the top two as the team gears up to face Punjab Kings after defeating LSG. Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma played a pivotal role in their victory, securing a place in Qualifier-1 with 19 points in the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:30 IST
Rajat Patidar (Photo- RCB Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) showcased an impressive performance as they secured a significant victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), emphasizing the importance of finishing among the top two in the Indian Premier League's group stage. Skipper Rajat Patidar highlighted the importance of strategic planning and quick recovery as the team eyes further successes.

In a thrilling final group stage game, stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma led RCB to a six-wicket win, ensuring their spot in Qualifier-1 against Punjab Kings. With this triumph, RCB concluded the group stages in second place, totaling 19 points. This achievement not only boosts the team's morale but also gives them a strategic advantage in the playoffs.

Both Rajat Patidar and seamer Josh Hazlewood acknowledged the significance of their position, emphasizing the opportunity it provides for a second chance. Facing Punjab Kings at their home ground presents challenges, yet RCB remains optimistic as they navigate the expansive IPL landscape. The full squad remains focused and composed as they prepare for the upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

