Delhi Duo Shines in Asia-Pacific Junior Golf Championship

Delhi teenager Ranveer Mitroo's stellar performance with a two-under 69 has vaulted India to a tied second position in the boys' team competition at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship, sharing the spot with compatriot Krish Chawla.

With a total score of one-under 283 after two rounds, the Indian team trails the Thai leaders by six strokes. The Indian Golf Union dispatched a four-member squad to compete in the prestigious tournament.

Individually, Ranveer held onto his fourth place in the boys' category, while Krish advanced to 15th. In the girls' event, Saanvi Somu showcased a commendable effort, climbing to joint ninth, though partner Kashika Mishra struggled with her game.

