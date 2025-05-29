Left Menu

Delhi Duo Shines in Asia-Pacific Junior Golf Championship

Delhi teenager Ranveer Mitroo played impressively with a second two-under 69, propelling India to a tied second place in the APGC Junior Championship boys' team event. Despite trailing leaders by six strokes, he maintained his fourth position individually. In the girls' event, Saanvi Somu moved to the joint ninth position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:24 IST
Delhi Duo Shines in Asia-Pacific Junior Golf Championship
Ranveer Mitroo

Delhi teenager Ranveer Mitroo's stellar performance with a two-under 69 has vaulted India to a tied second position in the boys' team competition at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship, sharing the spot with compatriot Krish Chawla.

With a total score of one-under 283 after two rounds, the Indian team trails the Thai leaders by six strokes. The Indian Golf Union dispatched a four-member squad to compete in the prestigious tournament.

Individually, Ranveer held onto his fourth place in the boys' category, while Krish advanced to 15th. In the girls' event, Saanvi Somu showcased a commendable effort, climbing to joint ninth, though partner Kashika Mishra struggled with her game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025