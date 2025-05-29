Delhi Duo Shines in Asia-Pacific Junior Golf Championship
Delhi teenager Ranveer Mitroo played impressively with a second two-under 69, propelling India to a tied second place in the APGC Junior Championship boys' team event. Despite trailing leaders by six strokes, he maintained his fourth position individually. In the girls' event, Saanvi Somu moved to the joint ninth position.
Delhi teenager Ranveer Mitroo's stellar performance with a two-under 69 has vaulted India to a tied second position in the boys' team competition at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship, sharing the spot with compatriot Krish Chawla.
With a total score of one-under 283 after two rounds, the Indian team trails the Thai leaders by six strokes. The Indian Golf Union dispatched a four-member squad to compete in the prestigious tournament.
Individually, Ranveer held onto his fourth place in the boys' category, while Krish advanced to 15th. In the girls' event, Saanvi Somu showcased a commendable effort, climbing to joint ninth, though partner Kashika Mishra struggled with her game.
