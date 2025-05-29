Ricky Ponting Leads Punjab Kings to Remarkable IPL Turnaround

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricketer, is receiving recognition for his role in the Punjab Kings' impressive turnaround in the IPL, thanks to a bold auction strategy and reliance on uncapped players.

The Punjab Kings have reached the IPL play-offs for the first time since 2014, an achievement Ponting attributes to his strategic vision and the franchise's commitment to playing 'differently' this season.

Ponting, having coached the Mumbai Indians to an IPL title, seeks to replicate that success with Punjab, where he was granted ultimate autonomy in team management, leading to visible improvements and promising performances from young, uncapped talent.

