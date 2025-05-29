Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Ushers Richard Gasquet into Retirement at French Open

Jannik Sinner defeated Richard Gasquet at the French Open, marking the end of Gasquet's career. Gasquet thanked his supporters and reminisced about his long tennis journey. Sinner, the world number one, praised Gasquet's contributions to tennis. The victory propelled Sinner into the third round against Jiri Lehecka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:44 IST
Jannik Sinner Ushers Richard Gasquet into Retirement at French Open
Richard Gasquet

Jannik Sinner, the world number one, decisively defeated France's Richard Gasquet at the French Open, effectively sending the 38-year-old into retirement. Gasquet's storied career, highlighted by 16 tour-level singles titles, concluded after an emotional farewell attended by his peers.

During the match, Gasquet's fans, donning 'Merci Richard' shirts, celebrated his career as video tributes from players like Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal played. Gasquet expressed gratitude for his career, which began over two decades ago.

Sinner, who showcased his command with a straight-set victory, lauded Gasquet's contributions to tennis. The win ensured Sinner's progression to the third round, setting up a clash with Czech player Jiri Lehecka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025