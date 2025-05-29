Jannik Sinner Ushers Richard Gasquet into Retirement at French Open

Jannik Sinner, the world number one, decisively defeated France's Richard Gasquet at the French Open, effectively sending the 38-year-old into retirement. Gasquet's storied career, highlighted by 16 tour-level singles titles, concluded after an emotional farewell attended by his peers.

During the match, Gasquet's fans, donning 'Merci Richard' shirts, celebrated his career as video tributes from players like Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal played. Gasquet expressed gratitude for his career, which began over two decades ago.

Sinner, who showcased his command with a straight-set victory, lauded Gasquet's contributions to tennis. The win ensured Sinner's progression to the third round, setting up a clash with Czech player Jiri Lehecka.

