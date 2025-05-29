Left Menu

Gujarat Giants Welcome Jaivir Singh as Head Coach Ahead of PKL Auction

Jaivir Singh takes the helm as head coach of Gujarat Giants, targeting young talent in the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction. With extensive experience and a focus on strategic planning, Singh aims to transform the team into a championship contender for Season 12. The auction will see marquee players available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:41 IST
Gujarat Giants new head coach Jaivir Singh (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
As the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Player Auction approaches, newly appointed Gujarat Giants head coach Jaivir Singh is preparing for his first campaign, aiming to inject vigor and vision into the team.

Singh, who has been with the Sports Authority of India since 1992, plans to construct a team focused on youth. "We will target young players," he said, emphasizing the retention of young talent with high potential.

The approaching player auction is expected to be fiercely contested, featuring marquee players such as Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, and Arjun Deshwal. Singh's strategic mindset will be vital as he seeks to build a title-contending squad.

For over three decades, Singh has played an integral role in developing national and international kabaddi players, contributing to gold medal wins in prestigious events, including the Asian Games and Kabaddi World Cup.

Singh expressed his gratitude towards Adani Sportsline for their trust and outlined his intention to cultivate a fearless and humble approach within the team. With careful planning, Singh aims to rejuvenate the Gujarat Giants and address their past inconsistencies.

The team's objective is unmistakable—to transform into a championship-level side. As the auction approaches, Singh remains focused on crafting a strong and competitive squad.

