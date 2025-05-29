Harry Maguire Optimistic About Manchester United's Future Amidst Challenges

Manchester United's key defender Harry Maguire has voiced optimism for the club's future, following a challenging season that saw the team finish 15th in the Premier League standings. Speaking at Apollo Tyres' 'United We Play' event in Mumbai, Maguire acknowledged the tough season but expressed confidence in future improvements.

Maguire, along with teammates Andre Onana and Diogo Dalot, emphasized the significance of incoming and outgoing summer transfers as a crucial step towards strengthening the squad. He underscored the responsibility of players to enhance their performances, emphasizing the privilege of representing the prestigious football club.

'United We Play,' in partnership with Manchester United and Apollo Tyres, continues to provide a platform for aspiring young footballers across India. Maguire highlighted the project's role in offering children opportunities in sports and contributing positively to Indian grassroots football development.

(With inputs from agencies.)