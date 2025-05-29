Left Menu

Harry Maguire Optimistic About Manchester United's Future Amidst Challenges

Harry Maguire remains hopeful about Manchester United's upcoming season despite their disappointing 15th-place finish. At the launch of Apollo Tyres' 'United We Play' in Mumbai, Maguire stressed the importance of player involvement and prospective changes to the squad. The initiative aims to nurture aspiring footballers in India.

Updated: 29-05-2025 22:28 IST

Harry Maguire, Andre Onana and Diogo Dalot (left to right) (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United's key defender Harry Maguire has voiced optimism for the club's future, following a challenging season that saw the team finish 15th in the Premier League standings. Speaking at Apollo Tyres' 'United We Play' event in Mumbai, Maguire acknowledged the tough season but expressed confidence in future improvements.

Maguire, along with teammates Andre Onana and Diogo Dalot, emphasized the significance of incoming and outgoing summer transfers as a crucial step towards strengthening the squad. He underscored the responsibility of players to enhance their performances, emphasizing the privilege of representing the prestigious football club.

'United We Play,' in partnership with Manchester United and Apollo Tyres, continues to provide a platform for aspiring young footballers across India. Maguire highlighted the project's role in offering children opportunities in sports and contributing positively to Indian grassroots football development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

