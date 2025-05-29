Left Menu

Sports Spotlight: Sinner Shines, MLB Invests in Women's Softball, and More

Sinner ends Gasquet's career at the French Open, while MLB invests in women's professional softball. Pegula uses Paris Metro, and Podziemski recovers from wrist surgery. Rybakina faces Ostapenko, and Thunder advance to NBA Finals. Harper out for Phillies, and a rule change makes Leach Hall of Fame eligible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:29 IST
Sports Spotlight: Sinner Shines, MLB Invests in Women's Softball, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jannik Sinner concluded Richard Gasquet's illustrious tennis career with a decisive win at the French Open, advancing to the third round. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball has announced a significant investment in women's professional softball, marking its first major financial venture into a women's league.

In other news, American tennis player Jessica Pegula opted for a ride on the Paris Metro amid the French Open, showing a different side of her usually jet-setting lifestyle. Simultaneously, Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is on the mend after undergoing wrist surgery.

The third round of the French Open promises thrilling matches with top players, including Rybakina against Ostapenko. In basketball, the Thunder have secured a spot in the NBA Finals following their victory over the Wolves. In baseball, Phillies' Bryce Harper is sidelined after an elbow injury, and Mike Leach is now eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame following a rule change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025