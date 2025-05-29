Amad Diallo's Controversial Gesture Sparks Debate
Manchester United's Amad Diallo drew attention for raising his middle finger to fans in Kuala Lumpur after an alleged personal insult. Despite acknowledging the gesture was inappropriate, he expressed no regrets. The incident followed United's loss to the ASEAN All-Stars and a difficult Premier League season.
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has found himself at the center of controversy after raising his middle finger towards fans during a post-season tour in Asia.
The 22-year-old Ivorian made the gesture in response to an alleged insult directed at his mother, following the team's defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur.
Diallo addressed the incident on social media, admitting the reaction was inappropriate but standing by his decision. United's poor performance this season, finishing 15th in the Premier League, continues to put pressure on both players and fans, as the team wraps up their tour in Hong Kong.
