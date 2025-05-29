Mistrial Declared in Maradona's Medical Team Homicide Case
The homicide trial against Diego Maradona's medical team was declared a mistrial due to ethical concerns involving one judge. The case, stemming from Maradona's death, accused the medical team of negligent homicide. The trial's future is uncertain, leaving the late soccer star's family and fans awaiting justice.
A mistrial was declared in the homicide case against Diego Maradona's medical team, as confirmed by their lawyers on Thursday. The trial faced a hurdle after Judge Julieta Makintach resigned amidst allegations of ethical misconduct, shaking the soccer legend's home country, Argentina.
The charges stemmed from Maradona's 2020 death, attributed to heart failure after surgery. Seven medical team members were originally charged with negligent homicide. The trial initially began in March but has now been halted, with the specific charges being "simple homicide with eventual intent"—a charge they deny.
Maradona's death shocked fans worldwide. With the trial's future uncertain, the football icon's family expressed disappointment. Fernando Burlando, representing Maradona's daughters, hopes for resolution by year's end despite the need for new judges to be appointed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lionel Messi Set to Lead Argentina in Crucial World Cup Qualifiers
Messi Returns to Argentina Squad for World Cup Qualifiers
Argentina Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Outbreak
Kerala Secures Argentina's Football Visit Amid Sponsorship Hurdles
Flooding Disrupts Key Agricultural Hub in Argentina