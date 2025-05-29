Mistrial Declared in Maradona's Medical Team Homicide Case

A mistrial was declared in the homicide case against Diego Maradona's medical team, as confirmed by their lawyers on Thursday. The trial faced a hurdle after Judge Julieta Makintach resigned amidst allegations of ethical misconduct, shaking the soccer legend's home country, Argentina.

The charges stemmed from Maradona's 2020 death, attributed to heart failure after surgery. Seven medical team members were originally charged with negligent homicide. The trial initially began in March but has now been halted, with the specific charges being "simple homicide with eventual intent"—a charge they deny.

Maradona's death shocked fans worldwide. With the trial's future uncertain, the football icon's family expressed disappointment. Fernando Burlando, representing Maradona's daughters, hopes for resolution by year's end despite the need for new judges to be appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)