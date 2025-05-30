Left Menu

Sofia Kenin's Resurgence: Triumph at Roland Garros

Former French Open runner-up, Sofia Kenin, showcased her resilience by defeating Victoria Azarenka in a thrilling match at Roland Garros. Kenin overcame a challenging first set to secure a spot in the third round, marking a significant comeback following her previous setbacks due to injuries and other issues.

Sofia Kenin

In a riveting clash at Roland Garros, Sofia Kenin, a former French Open runner-up, demonstrated her indomitable spirit by overcoming unseeded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 7-6(5) 6-4. The victory propels her into the tournament's third round.

Kenin, the 31st seed, faced a grueling challenge after trailing 5-2 in the first set against Azarenka, another Grand Slam victor. However, she battled through to win a tense tiebreaker, seizing control of the match.

After a significant slump in 2023 due to injuries and other issues, Kenin has ascended back to the 30th position in world rankings. Her next test will be against Madison Keys, another formidable American player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

