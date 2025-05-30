Left Menu

Jack Draper's Dramatic Triumph Over Gael Monfils at the French Open

Jack Draper overcame Gael Monfils in a thrilling four-set battle at the French Open's Court Philippe Chatrier. Despite Monfils's dazzling form and home advantage, Draper maintained composure to secure a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory on Thursday, advancing to the tournament's third round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 03:49 IST
Jack Draper's Dramatic Triumph Over Gael Monfils at the French Open
Jack Draper

In a captivating display of tennis, Britain's Jack Draper secured a gripping 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win against home favourite Gael Monfils at the French Open, advancing to the third round.

Despite Monfils's remarkable flair and crowd support, Draper maintained his composure amidst an electric Courtside Philippe Chatrier atmosphere.

Draper's resilience and adaptability under pressure exemplified the spirit of competitive sportsmanship, leaving spectators eagerly anticipating his next match against Joao Fonseca.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025