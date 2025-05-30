Jack Draper's Dramatic Triumph Over Gael Monfils at the French Open

In a captivating display of tennis, Britain's Jack Draper secured a gripping 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win against home favourite Gael Monfils at the French Open, advancing to the third round.

Despite Monfils's remarkable flair and crowd support, Draper maintained his composure amidst an electric Courtside Philippe Chatrier atmosphere.

Draper's resilience and adaptability under pressure exemplified the spirit of competitive sportsmanship, leaving spectators eagerly anticipating his next match against Joao Fonseca.