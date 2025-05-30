Left Menu

Novak's Parisian Pedal and Pursuit of Grand Slam Glory

Novak Djokovic shared his adventurous bicycle ride around Paris, which proved more thrilling than his seamless victory over Corentin Moutet in the French Open's third round. The Serbian tennis star aims for his 25th Grand Slam title while managing foot blisters and preparing to face Austria's Filip Misolic next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 04:23 IST
Novak Djokovic's recent bike ride through the bustling streets of Paris turned out to be a memorable adventure, more remarkable than his straightforward win against Corentin Moutet at the French Open. The 38-year-old Serbian star, aiming for a 25th Grand Slam victory, recounted his pedal-powered escapade while navigating the chaotic Arc de Triomphe roundabout.

Though thrilling, Djokovic admitted the cycling experience was not one he'd likely repeat, despite offering a unique view of Paris. His focus remains firmly on the tennis courts, having overcome blistered feet issues following his recent title win in Geneva. Preparations continue as he advances through the tournament.

Next on Djokovic's path is Austrian Filip Misolic, as the tennis champion looks to maintain his unblemished performance. With the challenge of foot blisters under control, Djokovic expresses confidence in handling the recovery process, aided by the Grand Slam schedule allowing rest between matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

