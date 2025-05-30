Left Menu

Monfils' Battle: A French Resilience at Roland Garros

Gael Monfils bowed out in the second round of the French Open to Jack Draper. Despite the loss, Monfils expressed contentment, appreciating Draper's game and considering his own performance a tease against the strong opponent. Monfils looks forward to competing again next year at Roland Garros.

Gael Monfils, the 38-year-old French tennis player, gracefully exited the French Open during the second round after a gripping match against Britain's Jack Draper. Known for his comeback prowess, Monfils showcased his determination on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Despite the defeat, Monfils expressed satisfaction, praising Draper for his exceptional skills, particularly his fast backhand and recent improvements in his overall game. Monfils acknowledged Draper as a challenging opponent, highlighting the Brit's confidence and maneuverability.

As his compatriot Richard Gasquet retired, Monfils confirmed his intention to return next year, unfazed by the high competition level at his home Grand Slam.

