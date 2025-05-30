Monfils' Battle: A French Resilience at Roland Garros

Gael Monfils, the 38-year-old French tennis player, gracefully exited the French Open during the second round after a gripping match against Britain's Jack Draper. Known for his comeback prowess, Monfils showcased his determination on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Despite the defeat, Monfils expressed satisfaction, praising Draper for his exceptional skills, particularly his fast backhand and recent improvements in his overall game. Monfils acknowledged Draper as a challenging opponent, highlighting the Brit's confidence and maneuverability.

As his compatriot Richard Gasquet retired, Monfils confirmed his intention to return next year, unfazed by the high competition level at his home Grand Slam.