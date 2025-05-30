Punjab Kings' Redemption Quest: Aiming for IPL 2025 Final

In a nail-biting clash, Punjab Kings (PBKS) succumbed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets in the IPL 2025 first qualifier. This loss denied them a direct path to the tournament's final.

Put to bat first, the Kings faltered, losing early wickets and mustering only 101 runs. Royal Challengers swiftly met this target in just 10 overs, securing their place in the final, as per a Punjab Kings release. In the aftermath, PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes offered a candid appraisal of the team's performance and outlined the mindset needed for future games.

Coach Hopes remarked, "We played the first over okay with the bat, and it just snowballed. Despite a quick match digestion, it's critical we don't linger on it. We travel tomorrow." Looking ahead to the next challenge, he added, "We've worked hard for this second chance, aiming to capitalize on it." Hopes urged the team to retain their aggressive play style, attributing past success to it. "Our batting was reckless last night, but this approach has mostly worked. We're adapting to a different pitch in Ahmedabad, known for good playability." Punjab Kings will challenge the eliminator winner on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.