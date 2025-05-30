Left Menu

Bharat Arun's Masterclass: Elevating Sri Lanka Cricket

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun is set to lead a specialized 14-day training program for Sri Lankan cricketers across various teams and coaches. The program will include strategy sessions, technical training, and video analysis, aiming to enhance 'game understanding' among players and coaches.

Sri Lankan cricket is set to benefit from the expertise of Bharat Arun, India's former bowling coach, who will lead a specialized 14-day training program starting June 2. The initiative covers all levels of the sport, from junior to senior teams, across both men's and women's squads.

Announced by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Arun's program includes strategy sessions and skill-based training, targeting fast bowlers from the men's national squads and the U-19 men's team. His expertise promises a boost in technical capabilities and strategic acumen.

The 62-year-old Arun, who formerly worked in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, will also conduct video and performance analysis sessions. These will be aimed at enhancing players' and coaches' understanding of game scenarios and strategies, enriching the competitive edge of Sri Lankan cricket.

