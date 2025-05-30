Left Menu

Allegri Returns to Rescue AC Milan's Legacy

Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as AC Milan's head coach as he takes on the challenge of reviving the team's former glory. Allegri, who had a successful tenure with both AC Milan and Juventus in the past, replaces Sergio Conceicao following Milan's underwhelming eighth-place finish in Serie A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:51 IST
Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the new head coach of AC Milan, the club announced on Friday. Known for his previous success with Milan and Juventus, Allegri faces the task of revitalizing the team after a lackluster season.

Allegri takes over from Sergio Conceicao, who was dismissed after leading the team to a disappointing eighth-place finish. This marks the third coaching change within a year for the struggling Italian giants.

Milan's recent performance has been problematic, enduring fan protests and falling short in the Champions League and Italian Cup. Allegri, who led Milan to a Serie A victory in 2011, will aim to restore the club's status among Europe's elite teams.

