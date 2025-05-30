Allegri Returns to Rescue AC Milan's Legacy

Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the new head coach of AC Milan, the club announced on Friday. Known for his previous success with Milan and Juventus, Allegri faces the task of revitalizing the team after a lackluster season.

Allegri takes over from Sergio Conceicao, who was dismissed after leading the team to a disappointing eighth-place finish. This marks the third coaching change within a year for the struggling Italian giants.

Milan's recent performance has been problematic, enduring fan protests and falling short in the Champions League and Italian Cup. Allegri, who led Milan to a Serie A victory in 2011, will aim to restore the club's status among Europe's elite teams.