Raphinha's Revival: A New Era at Barcelona
Raphinha, a Barcelona winger, contemplated leaving the club until coach Hansi Flick offered him a chance to shine. Previously underutilized by coach Xavi Hernandez, Raphinha flourished, becoming key to Barcelona's title win with impressive contributions. A new contract reflects his changed fortunes and renewed prospects.
Barcelona's winger Raphinha has revealed he almost left the club before coach Hansi Flick renewed his faith in him. The Brazilian star was initially sidelined by former coach Xavi Hernandez, leading to uncertainty about his future.
Under Flick, Raphinha thrived, becoming a pivotal player in Barcelona's LaLiga title triumph, delivering 34 goals and 25 assists across competitions. His unexpected rise in form marks a personal milestone, with Raphinha acknowledging the critical role Flick played in changing his outlook.
Despite fan and management doubts, Raphinha's commitment bore fruit, earning him a contract extension until 2028. His focus now shifts to World Cup qualifiers with Brazil, upcoming matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
