Thrilling Matches and Top Names Shine at French Open Day Six

Day six of the French Open featured exciting matches as Lorenzo Musetti and Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the fourth round. Amanda Anisimova and Zheng Qinwen also secured spots in the next stage. The tournament continues to heat up with top players battling for a shot at glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:09 IST
  • France

Day six at the French Open witnessed thrilling tennis action as top-seeded players showcased their prowess. Italian Lorenzo Musetti, seeded eighth, overcame Argentine Mariano Navone in a four-set battle, marking his third entry into the tournament's fourth round.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka made quick work of Olga Danilovic, dispatching the Serbian player in just over an hour to secure her place in the next round. In a competitive duel, former semifinalist Amanda Anisimova of the USA defeated Denmark's Clara Tauson, setting up a potential clash with Sabalenka.

Equally impressive was China's Zheng Qinwen, who triumphed over Canada's Victoria Mboko, advancing to the fourth round for the second time in her career. As the French Open continues, the stakes heighten with many top athletes eyeing the grand prize.

