French Open Day 6: Seeds Shine Under Paris Sun
Day 6 of the French Open witnessed top-seeded players like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka advancing to the fourth round. Lorenzo Musetti and Alexei Popyrin also achieved significant victories. Players faced challenges under the Parisian sun, with the temperature soaring to a real feel of 27-31 degrees Celsius.
Day six of the French Open delivered thrilling matches as top seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka surged into the fourth round. Swiatek continued her impressive streak by overcoming Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 7-5.
Meanwhile, the Australian 25th seed Alexei Popyrin ended Portugal's Nuno Borges's dream run with a straight-sets victory of 6-4, 7-6(11), 7-6(5). The sunny conditions added a layer of challenge, with on-court temperatures reaching up to 31 degrees Celsius.
In other notable matches, Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti triumphed over Argentine Mariano Navone in four sets, and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen advanced by beating Victoria Mboko. The tournament continues amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Paris, setting the stage for more gripping tennis action.
