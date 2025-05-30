Left Menu

Thrilling Battles and Upsets at the French Open Day Six

The sixth day of the French Open saw thrilling matches, highlighted by Holger Rune's victory over Quentin Halys and Tommy Paul's win against Karen Khachanov. Iga Swiatek continued her dominance, while Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova advanced to the fourth round in the scorching summer heat of Paris.

The sixth day of the French Open delivered the exciting tennis action fans crave. Danish 10th seed Holger Rune triumphed over local favorite Quentin Halys in a nail-biting five-setter, paving the way for a fourth-round showdown with Lorenzo Musetti.

Meanwhile, in a grueling four-hour match, American 12th seed Tommy Paul outlasted Russia's Karen Khachanov, setting up a next-round face-off against Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Returning champion Iga Swiatek continued her undefeated streak, defeating Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.

The high temperatures did not deter top-seed Aryna Sabalenka, who swiftly eliminated Serbia's Olga Danilovic. The drama continues as fans eagerly await the next round's challenges under Paris's summer sun.

