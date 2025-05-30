Karun Nair's Dominant Performance Elevates India A Against England Lions

Karun Nair delivered a masterclass in batting with an unbeaten 186, steering India A to 409 for 3 against a struggling England Lions side on the first day of the 'Unofficial' Test match on Friday. His innings was characterized by precision and poise, leaving the opposition bowlers, including Test luminary Rehan Ahmed, looking ineffectual.

Nair's proficiency was backed by a significant 92-run contribution from Sarfaraz Khan and an 82 from Dhruv Jurel, with both partnerships propelling India A's score. Sarfaraz, despite missing a century by a few runs, played aggressively, unfazed by the Lions' tepid bowling. Jurel matched the domineering form of his teammates, driving home the advantage.

The Lions' attack, yielding 51 boundaries and three sixes amidst 90 overs, failed to challenge the India A batsmen on a docile pitch at Canterbury County Ground. As Nair treated every loose delivery with disdain, his performance puts pressure on the Test selection committee, signaling to Gautam Gambhir to contemplate his choices for the upcoming challenging test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)