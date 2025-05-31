Left Menu

Fiery Battles on the Clay Courts of Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz weathered a challenging match against Damir Dzumhur to reach the fourth round of the French Open. Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and other notable players also secured spots in the next rounds, overcoming intense heat and tough opponents at Roland Garros on a scorching Friday.

Updated: 31-05-2025 04:16 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz battled through a tough match against Damir Dzumhur, securing a place in the fourth round of the French Open. Despite early dominance, Alcaraz faced a challenging third set before regaining control and winning 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-4.

Iga Swiatek, eyeing her fifth Roland Garros title, comfortably defeated Jaqueline Cristian. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka continued her quest for a maiden French Open title, edging out Olga Danilovic with a solid performance in the morning session.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen kept up her strong form, reaching the second week after dispatching Victoria Mboko. The day was filled with intense matches, as top players showcased resilience on the hot clay courts of Roland Garros.

