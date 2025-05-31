Sports Highlights: Andreeva's Triumph, MLB Drama, and Boxing Controversy

Mirra Andreeva advanced to the French Open's last 16, securing a solid win over Yulia Putintseva. The young tennis star is set to compete against Daria Kasatkina, showcasing her prowess on the court. Meanwhile, major trades and legal issues loom in other sports sectors.

In NFL news, the San Francisco 49ers are in the process of acquiring Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles. Additionally, allegations have surfaced against Zion Williamson, accusing him of rape in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles. The controversy continues to build around the New Orleans Pelicans star.

Boxing sees a controversial move as World Boxing mandates sex testing for competitors, impacting future contests. The MLB saw the Dodgers overpower the Yankees thanks to Shohei Ohtani's stellar performance. The French Open sees top seeds Sabalenka and Alcaraz facing American rivals in upcoming matches.