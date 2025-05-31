Left Menu

Historic Bids in Pro Kabaddi League 12: A Spectacle of Big Deals

The Pro Kabaddi League 12 Player Auction witnessed historic bids as Mohammadreza Shadloui and Devank Dalal crossed the two-crore mark, setting new records. The introduction of the Final Bid Match rule spiced up the event, allowing teams to reclaim former players. Performance and strategic bidding were at the forefront.

PKL auction. (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark player auction event for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Iranian sensation Mohammadreza Shadloui made history with his Rs 2.23 crore bid from the Gujarat Giants. This acquisition marked him as the first player to surpass the two-crore threshold three times in PKL history, reflecting his unparalleled on-field prowess.

Joining Shadloui in this elite category was Devank Dalal, who went to Bengal Warriorz for an impressive Rs 2.205 crore. As last season's Best Raider, Dalal was instrumental in guiding Patna Pirates to the finals, and his hefty price reflects his vital role. Notably, the new Final Bid Match (FBM) rule has introduced strategic depth, allowing teams to reclaim a former player by matching their final bid price.

Dabang Delhi K.C. capitalized on the FBM rule to bring back Ashu Malik for INR 1.90 crores. Other notable bids saw Arjun Deshwal join Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 1.405 crore, while Yogesh Dahiya became a part of Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 1.125 crore. "Performance is being justly rewarded in this auction," remarked Anupam Goswami, League Chairman, pointing to the five 'Crorepatis' created in Category A alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

