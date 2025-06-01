Left Menu

From Arrogance to Achievement: PSG’s Road to European Glory

Luis Enrique's bold claim that PSG would thrive without Mbappe came true as the team won their first Champions League, defeating Inter Milan 5-0. Enrique reshaped the club with a new identity focused on structure and belief. His leadership turned doubters into believers, marking a triumphant transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 02:45 IST
From Arrogance to Achievement: PSG’s Road to European Glory
Luis Enrique

When Luis Enrique declared that Paris St Germain would be better off without Kylian Mbappe, many perceived it as mere arrogance. Fast forward to the present, PSG's 5-0 Champions League final victory over Inter Milan not only substantiates Enrique's statement but also rewrites the club's blueprint from one of star-centricity to structural integrity and collective faith.

The victory is emblematic of Luis Enrique's successful overhaul in his second season. The team achieved its first European title with a dynamic young squad. Despite Mbappe's formidable legacy at PSG, his move to Real Madrid left space for fresh talent like French teenager Desire Doue, who emerged as a key player in the final.

Champions League hopes seemed ephemeral early in the season. However, a significant comeback against Manchester City reinvigorated PSG's campaign, propelling them toward the ultimate triumph. Enrique's no-nonsense discipline and strategic shuffles forged resilience seen in standout performances throughout the squad. His leadership has solidified a sustainable, winning formula for the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025