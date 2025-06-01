From Arrogance to Achievement: PSG’s Road to European Glory

When Luis Enrique declared that Paris St Germain would be better off without Kylian Mbappe, many perceived it as mere arrogance. Fast forward to the present, PSG's 5-0 Champions League final victory over Inter Milan not only substantiates Enrique's statement but also rewrites the club's blueprint from one of star-centricity to structural integrity and collective faith.

The victory is emblematic of Luis Enrique's successful overhaul in his second season. The team achieved its first European title with a dynamic young squad. Despite Mbappe's formidable legacy at PSG, his move to Real Madrid left space for fresh talent like French teenager Desire Doue, who emerged as a key player in the final.

Champions League hopes seemed ephemeral early in the season. However, a significant comeback against Manchester City reinvigorated PSG's campaign, propelling them toward the ultimate triumph. Enrique's no-nonsense discipline and strategic shuffles forged resilience seen in standout performances throughout the squad. His leadership has solidified a sustainable, winning formula for the club.

