Paris St Germain's Historic Victory Ignites Unprecedented Celebrations in Paris

Wild celebrations erupted across Paris on Saturday evening as Paris St Germain (PSG) triumphed over Inter Milan with a stunning 5-0 victory to secure their first-ever Champions League title.

The city's iconic Champs Elysees boulevard was overrun with jubilant fans brandishing PSG scarves, setting off fireworks, and hanging out of moving vehicles to revel in the historic win.

Meanwhile, in the heart of the city, the Eiffel Tower gleamed in PSG's blue and red colors, and French President Emmanuel Macron added to the festivity with a congratulatory tweet.