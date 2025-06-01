Left Menu

Munich Magic: PSG Secures First Champions League Title

Paris Saint-Germain clinched their first Champions League title in Munich, defeating Inter Milan 5-0. This marks the fifth time a team has won their maiden title in Munich. Key performances by teenager Désiré Doué and others sealed the historic victory at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:42 IST
Munich Magic: PSG Secures First Champions League Title
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an electrifying display of football prowess, Paris Saint-Germain crowned themselves Champions League winners for the first time, routing Inter Milan 5-0 at Munich's Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The victory makes PSG the 24th different winner and continues the trend of first-time triumphs in the German city, following clubs like Nottingham Forest, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea.

This historic achievement was powered by teenager Désiré Doué's standout performance, scoring twice and assisting once, bolstered by goals from Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi's exceptional support.

