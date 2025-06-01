Munich Magic: PSG Secures First Champions League Title

In an electrifying display of football prowess, Paris Saint-Germain crowned themselves Champions League winners for the first time, routing Inter Milan 5-0 at Munich's Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The victory makes PSG the 24th different winner and continues the trend of first-time triumphs in the German city, following clubs like Nottingham Forest, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea.

This historic achievement was powered by teenager Désiré Doué's standout performance, scoring twice and assisting once, bolstered by goals from Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, and Lionel Messi's exceptional support.