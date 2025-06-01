Left Menu

Paris Saint-Germain's Historic Champions League Triumph Sparks Wild Celebrations

Paris Saint-Germain fans stormed the field at Allianz Arena after their team won its first Champions League title with a 5-0 victory over Inter Milan. Despite attempts to control the crowd, police had difficulty holding back the enthusiastic supporters, marking a historic moment for the French club.

Paris Saint-Germain's first-time victory in the Champions League final prompted a chaotic scene at Allianz Arena, where ecstatic fans attempted to invade the field. The French club defeated Inter Milan 5-0, with goals from Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu marking the largest win in the tournament's 70-year history.

As the final whistle blew, police scrambled to hold back the jubilant crowd rushing from the stands, in an attempt to join their heroes on the pitch. Despite initial struggles to maintain order, officials eventually pushed fans back, although the celebration was briefly interrupted.

After calm was restored, PSG players returned to the field to celebrate with the trophy. The event underscored the passion of the club's fanbase and solidified PSG's place in European football history.

