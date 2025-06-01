Lovlina Borgohain's Boxing Dream: A New Era for Assam

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is preparing to open the doors of her very own boxing academy in Assam. The facility, which promises to serve as more than just a training ground, will be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Lovlina expressed that this academy is not only a fulfilment of her personal dreams but also a pledge to the young, aspiring boxers in Assam. The Lovlina Boxing Academy aspires to offer a nurturing environment, promoting the development of crucial skills such as resilience, discipline, and an unyielding spirit necessary for success in sports.

This academy symbolizes Borgohain's dedication to fostering fresh talent while providing them with access to premier training facilities. It represents a historic advancement for sports and sporting infrastructure in Northeast India.

(With inputs from agencies.)