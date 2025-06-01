Left Menu

Lovlina Borgohain's Boxing Dream: A New Era for Assam

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is set to launch her own boxing academy in Assam. The academy aims to nurture young talent by providing top-notch training and resources. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing sports infrastructure in the Northeast region of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is preparing to open the doors of her very own boxing academy in Assam. The facility, which promises to serve as more than just a training ground, will be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Lovlina expressed that this academy is not only a fulfilment of her personal dreams but also a pledge to the young, aspiring boxers in Assam. The Lovlina Boxing Academy aspires to offer a nurturing environment, promoting the development of crucial skills such as resilience, discipline, and an unyielding spirit necessary for success in sports.

This academy symbolizes Borgohain's dedication to fostering fresh talent while providing them with access to premier training facilities. It represents a historic advancement for sports and sporting infrastructure in Northeast India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

