Zheng Qinwen Pushes Forward with Grit at Roland Garros

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen secured a spot in the French Open quarter-finals by defeating Liudmila Samsonova. Despite facing challenges, Zheng showcased resilience to overcome her opponent, fueled by crowd support and determination. Awaiting her next match against either Aryna Sabalenka or Amanda Anisimova, Zheng aims to extend her victory streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:00 IST
Zheng Qinwen

In a dramatic display of tenacity, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame Russia's Liudmila Samsonova to advance to the French Open quarter-finals. The Chinese eighth seed triumphed 7-6(5) 1-6 6-3, demonstrating her championship spirit at Roland Garros.

Zheng battled through the opening set, exchanging breaks before clinching the tiebreak. Although Samsonova tested her in the second set, Zheng regrouped magnificently. She surged to a 4-2 lead in the deciding set, sealing victory as Samsonova faltered with an unforced error.

The 22-year-old expressed her elation, emphasizing the pivotal role of the supportive crowd. Next, Zheng faces a formidable test against world number one Aryna Sabalenka or Amanda Anisimova. Her competitive drive remains unyielding, as she vows to push until the end of the tournament.

