Zheng Qinwen Pushes Forward with Grit at Roland Garros

In a dramatic display of tenacity, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame Russia's Liudmila Samsonova to advance to the French Open quarter-finals. The Chinese eighth seed triumphed 7-6(5) 1-6 6-3, demonstrating her championship spirit at Roland Garros.

Zheng battled through the opening set, exchanging breaks before clinching the tiebreak. Although Samsonova tested her in the second set, Zheng regrouped magnificently. She surged to a 4-2 lead in the deciding set, sealing victory as Samsonova faltered with an unforced error.

The 22-year-old expressed her elation, emphasizing the pivotal role of the supportive crowd. Next, Zheng faces a formidable test against world number one Aryna Sabalenka or Amanda Anisimova. Her competitive drive remains unyielding, as she vows to push until the end of the tournament.