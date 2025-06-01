Left Menu

Hulkenberg's Stellar Drive Elevates Sauber at Spanish GP

Nico Hulkenberg's exceptional performance at the Spanish Grand Prix secured Sauber’s highest place finish in three years. Finishing fifth, his strategic driving propelled the future Audi team above competitors Aston Martin and Alpine, marking a pivotal moment as Sauber prepares to evolve into a factory team next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:55 IST
Nico Hulkenberg
  • Country:
  • Spain

Nico Hulkenberg achieved a remarkable feat by elevating Sauber to fifth place at the Spanish Grand Prix, a significant boost for the future Audi team.

His performance marked Sauber's best finish in three years, as the Swiss-based team exited the Circuit de Catalunya eighth overall, surpassing Aston Martin and Alpine.

This success comes after a strong strategic showing, despite earlier setbacks, showcasing Hulkenberg's driving prowess and strategic acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

