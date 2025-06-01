Hulkenberg's Stellar Drive Elevates Sauber at Spanish GP

Nico Hulkenberg achieved a remarkable feat by elevating Sauber to fifth place at the Spanish Grand Prix, a significant boost for the future Audi team.

His performance marked Sauber's best finish in three years, as the Swiss-based team exited the Circuit de Catalunya eighth overall, surpassing Aston Martin and Alpine.

This success comes after a strong strategic showing, despite earlier setbacks, showcasing Hulkenberg's driving prowess and strategic acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)