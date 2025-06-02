Simon Yates Claims Victory in the 2025 Giro d'Italia: A Grand Tour Triumph

In a remarkable display of determination and skill, Simon Yates of Visma-Lease a Bike secured the 2025 Giro d'Italia title on Sunday, cementing his second Grand Tour victory. Yates's triumph was effectively sealed when he captured the iconic pink jersey from rival Isaac Del Toro on Saturday.

Amidst the splendor of Rome, Yates and fellow cyclists received blessings from Pope Leo at the Vatican before embarking on the final stage, which saw Olav Kooij sprint to victory. Clarely adorned, Yates's achievement is noteworthy as he became the first since Alberto Contador to win the Giro without a stage victory, adding to his 2018 Vuelta a Espana success.

Reflecting on the three-week journey across Italy, Albania, and Slovenia, culminating with the race finale in Rome, Yates acknowledged his team's unwavering focus and commitment. As the event concluded, Visma-Lease a Bike celebrated with a collective sense of accomplishment, delivering both the general classification and stage win.

