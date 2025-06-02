Carlos Alcaraz: A Clay Court Conqueror's Centennial Win

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, cemented his legacy on clay with a significant victory over American Ben Shelton, achieving his 100th tour-level win on the surface. This triumph propels him into the French Open quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive year.

The 22-year-old Spaniard faced a tough challenge against Damir Dzumhur previously and encountered a fierce contest from Shelton, known for his powerful serves, on Court Philippe Chatrier. Alcaraz admitted to battling his own mental struggles throughout the match, but he managed to control his emotions and press forward.

Despite missing a breakpoint opportunity early on and trailing in the initial tiebreak, Alcaraz saved three set points to seize the first set. He overcame early pressure in the second set and, after a shaky third set, dominated the fourth with commanding forehands, sealing the victory with a decisive matchpoint. Next, Alcaraz is set to face American Tommy Paul.

