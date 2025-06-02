Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz: A Clay Court Conqueror's Centennial Win

Carlos Alcaraz secured his 100th tour-level victory on clay by defeating Ben Shelton in the French Open. Despite challenges, he advanced to the quarter-finals, demonstrating resilience and overcoming mental battles. Alcaraz continues to showcase impressive skills, preparing for his next match against Tommy Paul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:02 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, cemented his legacy on clay with a significant victory over American Ben Shelton, achieving his 100th tour-level win on the surface. This triumph propels him into the French Open quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive year.

The 22-year-old Spaniard faced a tough challenge against Damir Dzumhur previously and encountered a fierce contest from Shelton, known for his powerful serves, on Court Philippe Chatrier. Alcaraz admitted to battling his own mental struggles throughout the match, but he managed to control his emotions and press forward.

Despite missing a breakpoint opportunity early on and trailing in the initial tiebreak, Alcaraz saved three set points to seize the first set. He overcame early pressure in the second set and, after a shaky third set, dominated the fourth with commanding forehands, sealing the victory with a decisive matchpoint. Next, Alcaraz is set to face American Tommy Paul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

