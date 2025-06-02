Thrilling Climaxes and Key Victories at French Open Day 8

On Day 8 of the French Open, tennis enthusiasts were treated to a gripping series of matches. American Frances Tiafoe triumphed over Germany's Daniel Altmaier, advancing with a decisive 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory.

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, delivered a solid performance against Amanda Anisimova, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz fought a challenging battle against Ben Shelton, eventually securing his spot in the quarter-finals.

The day was also marked by Iga Swiatek's resilience, rallying from a tough position to beat Elena Rybakina. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina showcased exceptional determination, saving match points to overcome Jasmine Paolini and advance to the next round.