Alcaraz Aims for Flawless Game Against Tommy Paul at French Open
Carlos Alcaraz ironed out errors to overcome Ben Shelton and is preparing for a challenging French Open quarter-final against Tommy Paul. Despite struggles in earlier rounds, Alcaraz focuses on improving his aggressive game while adapting to different opponents' styles, emphasizing a strategic and entertaining matchup ahead.
Carlos Alcaraz has successfully eliminated 'dumb mistakes' from his performance, securing victory over Ben Shelton on Sunday. He now prepares for a challenging French Open quarter-final against American Tommy Paul.
The defending champion was tested in his third-round match by Damir Dzumhur, showing restraint against Shelton before finally overcoming the opponent 7-6(8) 6-3 4-6 6-4. 'I was really focused on playing aggressive, hitting great shots,' Alcaraz commented on his performance.
As Alcaraz gears up for the clash with Paul, he acknowledges the unique challenge posed by each opponent. 'Every match against him has been tough, particularly in Grand Slams and Masters. I'll try to learn from past mistakes,' he said, noting the intriguing nature of the approaching match.