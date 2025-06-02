Cruz Azul, the renowned Mexican football club, etched its name in history with a record-equalling seventh CONCACAF Champions Cup title, demolishing Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 in front of an ecstatic home crowd at the Olympic Stadium. This victory aligns Cruz Azul with its compatriot rival, Club America, as the most decorated clubs in the competition's 60-year legacy.

Head coach Vicente Sanchez, appointed in January, reiterated his commitment to the team amidst swirling rumors about his future, emphasizing his focus on rewarding the faith instilled in him. "Giving back to those who believed in me is paramount," the Uruguayan coach expressed following the triumph, which also secures Cruz Azul a coveted place in the 2029 Club World Cup.

The match commenced with an early lead, courtesy of Ignacio Rivero's clinical finish. Goals from Lorenzo Faravelli, Angel Sepulveda, and Mateusz Bogusz solidified the victory. Vancouver Whitecaps, despite a strong tournament journey, succumbed without a single shot, leaving coach Jesper Sorensen reflecting on missed opportunities.

