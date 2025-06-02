Glenn Maxwell Bids Farewell to ODI Cricket for T20 Glory

Australian cricket sensation Glenn Maxwell has called time on his illustrious ODI career, opting to shift focus to next year's T20 World Cup. The 36-year-old made the announcement on Monday, attributing his decision to ongoing physical struggles and a strategic move towards the shorter format.

Maxwell etched his name in cricket history during the 2023 World Cup with a heroic 201-run inning against Afghanistan, leading Australia to victory. Reflecting on his career, he spoke of the challenges that come with representing his nation across two World Cup wins.

Desiring to pave the way for new talent, Maxwell expressed readiness to hand over the torch, focusing instead on T20 preparation while still keeping an influential presence in the game. Cricket Australia and former teammates applaud his remarkable contributions and look forward to his impact in T20s.

(With inputs from agencies.)