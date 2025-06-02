Left Menu

From Pitch to Paddle: Ankur Bhattacharjee's Journey in Sports

Ankur Bhattacharjee, a rising star in Indian table tennis, once aspired to be a cricketer before following his family's legacy in the sport. Inspired by Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, he aims to bring their qualities into his game. Despite switching sports, his love for cricket remains strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:23 IST
Ankur Bhattacharjee, an emerging Indian table tennis talent, once dreamt of cricket stardom before embracing table tennis, following in his parents' footsteps. Despite the switch, he continues to cherish cricket, drawing inspiration from players like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, and integrating their attributes into his game.

The 18-year-old player says his game features aggression, mirroring Kohli's on-field demeanor, alongside Pandya's renowned mental resilience. Now competing professionally, Bhattacharjee competes in the Ultimate Table Tennis League, aiming to make a mark by surpassing last year's performance and striving towards international success.

Having dominated the junior circuit by securing multiple titles, Bhattacharjee now sets sights on senior-level challenges, with aspirations for an Olympic gold. Balancing sports with a penchant for poetry, the athlete inherits literary inspiration from his grandfather, complementing his sporting ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

