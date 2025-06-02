BAI's Rs 10 Crore Initiative Aims to Transform India's Badminton Landscape

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has unveiled a strategic investment exceeding Rs 10 crore to elevate India's status in the global badminton arena. Announced during the BAI's Annual General Body meeting in New Delhi, the funding aims to identify, nurture, and develop domestic talent, significantly expanding the country's badminton ecosystem.

Under the leadership of President Himanta Biswa Sarma, BAI plans to channel Rs 9.75 crore annually towards grassroots initiatives and support for state associations. This move includes a comprehensive revision of prize money for national tournaments, with significant increases planned across various age groups to motivate emerging players.

Furthermore, financial incentives were also outlined for coaches and players excelling on international platforms. The initiative promises substantial cash rewards for international achievements, aiming to inspire both seasoned and junior participants to excel in upcoming global championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)