BAI's Rs 10 Crore Initiative Aims to Transform India's Badminton Landscape

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is investing over Rs 10 crore to boost India's badminton talent. This strategic funding will enhance grassroots programs, support state associations, and reward international medalists, all while significantly increasing prize money for domestic tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:09 IST
BAI President Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has unveiled a strategic investment exceeding Rs 10 crore to elevate India's status in the global badminton arena. Announced during the BAI's Annual General Body meeting in New Delhi, the funding aims to identify, nurture, and develop domestic talent, significantly expanding the country's badminton ecosystem.

Under the leadership of President Himanta Biswa Sarma, BAI plans to channel Rs 9.75 crore annually towards grassroots initiatives and support for state associations. This move includes a comprehensive revision of prize money for national tournaments, with significant increases planned across various age groups to motivate emerging players.

Furthermore, financial incentives were also outlined for coaches and players excelling on international platforms. The initiative promises substantial cash rewards for international achievements, aiming to inspire both seasoned and junior participants to excel in upcoming global championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

