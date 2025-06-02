Heinrich Klaasen Bids Farewell to International Cricket

South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect to balance work and life better. The 33-year-old plans to focus on franchise cricket, having represented the Proteas in 4 Tests, 60 ODIs, and 58 T20Is.

Klaasen, who had previously retired from Test cricket, expressed sorrow in a heartfelt statement on Instagram, highlighting the difficulty of his decision. Known for his impactful T20 performances, such as his recent play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, he aims to continue his career in the burgeoning franchise leagues.

Describing national team play as his "biggest privilege," Klaasen emphasized the physical and mental toll of the packed international schedule. He acknowledged the valuable friendships formed and expressed gratitude to influential coaches and teammates, cherishing his time representing South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)