Rajeev Shukla Plays Down BCCI Interim Presidency Speculations

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice president, describes his potential interim presidency after Roger Binny's tenure as a procedural step. Despite sparking social media buzz, Shukla dismisses the talks as baseless. With the AGM approaching and elections near, speculations continue, though Shukla insists it's routine succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:58 IST
Rajeev Shukla Plays Down BCCI Interim Presidency Speculations
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has downplayed speculations surrounding his imminent takeover as the interim president following the tenure of the current president, Roger Binny. He considers the transition a 'procedural' matter and has dismissed media reports suggesting otherwise.

Reports emerged on social media indicating that Shukla, 65, could temporarily step into the role once Binny, who will turn 70 on July 19, vacates the position. With the BCCI's Annual General Meeting scheduled for September, Shukla might run for the permanent presidency if his interim term coincides with the elections.

Shukla, addressing the speculations, labeled them as 'useless talks,' emphasizing the procedural nature of such successions. Roger Binny was elected as the 36th president in October 2022, and under his leadership, India clinched notable victories, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Binny also played a pivotal role in launching the Women's Premier League, further strengthening domestic cricket.

