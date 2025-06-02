Rajeev Shukla Plays Down BCCI Interim Presidency Speculations

Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has downplayed speculations surrounding his imminent takeover as the interim president following the tenure of the current president, Roger Binny. He considers the transition a 'procedural' matter and has dismissed media reports suggesting otherwise.

Reports emerged on social media indicating that Shukla, 65, could temporarily step into the role once Binny, who will turn 70 on July 19, vacates the position. With the BCCI's Annual General Meeting scheduled for September, Shukla might run for the permanent presidency if his interim term coincides with the elections.

Shukla, addressing the speculations, labeled them as 'useless talks,' emphasizing the procedural nature of such successions. Roger Binny was elected as the 36th president in October 2022, and under his leadership, India clinched notable victories, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Binny also played a pivotal role in launching the Women's Premier League, further strengthening domestic cricket.