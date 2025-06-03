Urban Adda 2025 Conclave Kicks Off with a Vision for a Sustainable, Cycle-Friendly India

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the much-anticipated Urban Adda 2025 conclave at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Organized by the Raahgiri Foundation in collaboration with the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and GuruJal, and supported by Nagarro, the three-day event aims to reshape conversations on sustainable urban futures by placing young voices and community-centered innovation at its core.

The timing of the event coincides with World Bicycle Day, reinforcing its focus on active mobility, urban resilience, and inclusive infrastructure. The conclave, being held from June 3 to June 5, brings together a diverse group of participants, including policymakers, climate advocates, urban planners, civil society leaders, and youth representatives from across India.

Cycling as a Movement, Not a Mode

In his keynote address, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized cycling as a cornerstone for both personal well-being and environmental protection. “Cycling is the best form of exercise. It not only makes us healthy but also helps in environmental sustainability. Cycling is the solution to pollution,” he declared to an enthusiastic audience.

Drawing on his personal experience, Dr. Mandaviya shared, “When I first became an MP, I used to cycle to Parliament daily. People called me the ‘cycle-wala MP.’ We need to dispel the perception that cycling is only for a particular section of society. Only when it becomes a fashion and a lifestyle choice will it see widespread adoption.”

He further called upon citizens to adopt cycling in their daily lives and join the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, which has emerged as a nationwide movement under the broader Fit India campaign. “I urge everyone to cycle every day and contribute towards building Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he added.

Landmark Book Launches Advocate for Child-Friendly Urban Mobility

As part of the opening session, Dr. Mandaviya launched two critical publications that advocate safer, healthier urban spaces for children:

“Cycling, Children & Cities” by Dr. Bhairavi Joshi

“Road to Cycle2School” by Dr. Bhairavi Joshi and architect Kush Parikh

These works underscore the urgent need to reimagine urban landscapes to accommodate the mobility and safety needs of children. “If we are to build a truly developed India by 2047, we must begin by safeguarding the everyday lives of our children through safer streets and accessible mobility options like cycling,” Dr. Mandaviya stressed.

Dr. Bhairavi Joshi, a dentist by profession and founder of the BYCS India Foundation, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the participating organizations and partners. As a passionate cycling advocate, she reaffirmed her foundation’s mission to make cycling an equitable and safe mobility choice for all.

Youth, Film, Art, and Action Define the Adda Experience

Urban Adda 2025 is a multidimensional event featuring a variety of interactive and participatory platforms. Notable highlights include:

Youth Adda: A dedicated forum designed to elevate the voices of youth in urban planning and sustainability initiatives. Youth leaders are engaging in thematic discussions, solution circles, and policy recommendations.

Cyclothon: Flagged off on World Bicycle Day, this mass cycling event featured over 100 cyclists advocating for active mobility and climate-conscious commuting.

Urban Adda Film Festival (UAFF-25): Set for June 4, the festival will showcase short films addressing themes such as climate resilience, sustainable urban innovation, and inclusive infrastructure. A Gala Night, graced by actor Pooja Bedi, will honor outstanding filmmakers and changemakers.

Interactive Public Art Exhibit: Renowned artist Sagar Singh leads a compelling exhibit in the central atrium, blending movement, sustainability, and civic identity through murals and installations that highlight local climate challenges and aspirations.

A Confluence of Leadership and Vision

Urban Adda 2025 has drawn an impressive roster of dignitaries from across the country. Key attendees include:

Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Delhi

Shri Rao Narbir Singh, Hon’ble Minister, Haryana

Shri Rajyavardhan Rathore, Hon’ble Minister, Rajasthan

Alongside political leaders, several urban policy experts, sustainability professionals, and academics are contributing to deep, cross-sectoral dialogues during the conclave’s thematic sessions. Key topics include:

Climate-resilient cities

Gender and mobility equity

Clean air and water systems

Inclusive and accessible public transport

Circular waste management practices

Toward a Viksit Bharat: Beyond Concrete and Cars

As India continues its ambitious trajectory toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, conclaves like Urban Adda 2025 underscore the need for community engagement, innovation, and inclusive planning. Whether through a child's bicycle lane, a student's film, or a policymaker’s commitment to clean air, each element contributes to building smarter, healthier, and more humane cities.

Urban Adda 2025 isn’t just a conference—it’s a collective movement for reclaiming the urban commons and restoring joy in city living.